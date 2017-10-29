Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tickles twine twice in win
Rakell scored twice in Saturday's win over the Lightning.
One goal came on the power play. Rakell's totals should climb now that linemate Ryan Getzlaf is back from the IR. Make sure you have him active. He tallied 33 goals last season and right now, Rakell is ahead of that pace.
