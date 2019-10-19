Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Two helpers in win

Rakell notched two assists, one while shorthanded, and added three shots on goal in a 4-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Rakell had the primary assist on the opening goal by Adam Henrique and then set up Carter Rowney's shorthanded tally in the second period. The multi-point effort extends Rakell's point streak to four games, during which he's produced six of his seven points on the year. The Swedish winger has added 28 shots on goal and 11 hits in eight appearances.