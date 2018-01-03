Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Two more points Tuesday

Rakell contributed two points -- a goal and an assist -- in a 5-0 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Rakell is producing like crazy for owners, rattling off 10 points over a six-game point streak. His 31 points in 36 games have him on an 82-game pace of 73, which would obliterate the Swede's career-high 51 set last season.

