Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Unable to buy a goal
Rakell recorded a game-high six shots but failed to score in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.
Rakell gets an 'A' for effort, as his heavy shot total alone probably made him worth the pick in most DFS contests using the two-game evening slate. However, poolies in season-long setups were burned by the Swede. Rakell has been held pointless in five straight contests after teasing the masses with his one goal, two-assist output to the detriment of the Sharks in the Oct. 3 road opener.
More News
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Logs three points in opener•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Relatively quiet in preseason•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Scores team's only marker•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Records two points Saturday•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Scores game-winner•
-
Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Tacks on two more points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...