Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Unable to buy a goal

Rakell recorded a game-high six shots but failed to score in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Blues.

Rakell gets an 'A' for effort, as his heavy shot total alone probably made him worth the pick in most DFS contests using the two-game evening slate. However, poolies in season-long setups were burned by the Swede. Rakell has been held pointless in five straight contests after teasing the masses with his one goal, two-assist output to the detriment of the Sharks in the Oct. 3 road opener.