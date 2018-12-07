Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Unavailable against Hurricanes
Rakell (ankle) won't play Friday against Carolina.
Rakell reportedly "tweaked" his ankle during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks, so although his injury doesn't sound overly serious, it will cost him at least one game. The 25-year-old forward will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Devils.
