Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Unavailable against Hurricanes

Rakell (ankle) won't play Friday against Carolina.

Rakell reportedly "tweaked" his ankle during Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks, so although his injury doesn't sound overly serious, it will cost him at least one game. The 25-year-old forward will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Devils.

