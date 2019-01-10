Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Will play Wednesday

Rakell (ankle) is in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Senators, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Rakell seemed like a good bet to give it a go despite being a game-time decision and that is indeed the case. He will slot in on the top line alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Daniel Sprong and will presumably take a spot on the top power-play unit as well. Rakell has started the season off strong with 20 points in 30 games, though he's due for an increased scoring rate moving forward after converting just 5.7 percent of his shots into goals -- well below his career mark.