Play

Ducks' Rickard Rakell: Won't play Friday

Rakell (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's matchup with San Jose.

Rakell will miss a second straight game, but he resumed skating Friday, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Sunday against Philadelphia. Another update on the 26-year-old Swede's status should surface prior to that contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories