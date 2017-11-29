Rakell has yet to join his teammates for the Ducks' current six-game road trip, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

The Ducks are still hopeful that Rakell will be able to join the team at some point during their lengthy road trip, but the 24-year-old forward can be considered out indefinitely until that takes place. His absence will represent a major blow to Anaheim's offense, as he's currently the Ducks' leading scorer with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 22 games.