Fabbri notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fabbri has five points over six games since he returned from a knee surgery. The 28-year-old winger is clicking with Mason McTavish on the third line, giving the Ducks a bit more scoring depth. Fabbri is up to seven points, 25 shots on net, 35 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 20 appearances this season. He's not exactly known for his physical play, and his offense is fine for his role, but it won't be enough to win over many fantasy managers.