Fabbri and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025 were traded from the Red Wings to the Ducks on Wednesday in exchange for Gage Alexander.

Fabbri enjoyed relatively good health in 2023-24, posting 32 points in 68 contests. The 28-year-old will still end up as a cap casualty for the Red Wings, as they moved his $4 million cap hit to Anaheim to clear space after signing Vladimir Tarasenko at a $4.5 million cap hit. Fabbri should contend for a middle-six role and power-play time with the Ducks.