Fabbri logged two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Fabbri's second game back after a four-week absence due to a knee surgery, which he returned from two weeks earlier than initially expected. The 28-year-old has slotted into a third-line role upon his return, averaging 16:13 of ice time over those two contests. The winger is at four points, 16 shots on net, 31 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 16 appearances. Fabbri will have to show more consistency on offense before he'll be a serious option for many fantasy managers.