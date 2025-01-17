Fabbri scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Fabbri ended his eight-game point drought with a third-period tally to force overtime. During his slump, Fabbri's ice time has dropped slightly, but he remains in a middle-six role. The 28-year-old winger is up to seven goals, four assists, 48 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-7 rating over 32 appearances. The Ducks don't have a particularly strong offense, so a depth player like Fabbri isn't a great choice for fantasy managers.