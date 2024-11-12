Fabbri is dealing with a lower-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Fabbri logged 13:46 of ice time in Sunday's 4-2 win over Columbus during his last appearance. His placement on IR rules him out for at least the next two games. Fabbri has two goals, 13 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 31 hits through 14 outings this season. If Mason McTavish (upper body) isn't ready to play Wednesday against Vegas, the Ducks could bring up a forward or two from AHL San Diego.