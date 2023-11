Hagg was called up from AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Hagg has an assist in three games with San Diego this season. The 28-year-old defenseman has 16 goals, 63 points and 204 PIM in 338 career NHL outings. It wouldn't be surprising if he's a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against Vegas, but if he does draw into the lineup, it would likely be as a member of the third pairing.