Hagg was summoned from AHL San Diego on Thursday, according to CapFriendly.

Hagg has a goal, four points and 16 PIM in 22 games with San Diego this season. With Anaheim, he's recorded no points, four PIM, 10 hits and four blocks in three appearances. Hagg might play Saturday against San Jose if Radko Gudas (lower body) is unavailable.