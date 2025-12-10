McQueen scored a goal and added an assist in Providence College's 4-2 win over Brown University on Tuesday.

McQueen had another good game for the Friars as he continues to some distance between himself and his slow start to the year. The forward is up to five goals, eight assists and 29 PIM over 16 outings for Providence this season. The Ducks prospect should continue to shine on offense for the remainder of his freshman year.