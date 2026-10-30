McQueen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Sabres.

The tally was the first goal and point of McQueen's NHL career., The 20-year-old has stayed in the lineup for eight straight games, but his ice time has fluctuated wildly during his time with the big club. He's currently without a power-play role, which will make it tough to sustain offense. McQueen has racked up 10 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and four blocked shots. He'll continue to have a chance to play while Ryan Poehling (knee) is sidelined for another month or more.