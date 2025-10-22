Johnston scored a goal, dished out two assists, earned a fighting major, logged four hits and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

It was just the second multi-point effort of Johnston's career. He scored at 8:52 of the first period and then assisted on goals by Beckett Sennecke and Troy Terry later in the game. A fight with Michael McCarron in the third period allowed Johnston to complete his Gordie Howe hat trick. With this massive performance, Johnston is just one point shy of matching his total from last season. He's at three points, two shots on net, 14 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating. With the Ducks having a lot of young players in the lineup, Johnston is purely an enforcer on the fourth line to keep the skill guys safe.