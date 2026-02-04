Johnston scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Philipp Grubauer misplayed a puck behind the net, and Jansen Harkins was able to feed Johnston in close range before the Seattle goalie got back into position. Johnston ended a 13-game point drought with the tally. The 31-year-old winger has seen consistent playing time in the Ducks' bottom six for much of the campaign, though his offense hasn't always followed suit. This is still easily the best year of his career with three goals, 13 points, 30 shots on net, 163 hits, 88 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 54 appearances.