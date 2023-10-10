Johnston was claimed by the Ducks on Tuesday after being waived by the Islanders on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Johnston should see a bump in playing time with Anaheim after appearing in just 16 games with the Isles last year -- he picked up two helpers and 37 PIM over that span. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old vet will likely remain a rotational, bottom-six option for the Ducks in 2023-24.