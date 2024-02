Johnston logged an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Johnston's helper was his first point since Oct. 28, snapping a span of 33 scoreless outings. The winger has held down a fourth-line role lately, keeping Brett Leason out of the lineup as the Ducks opt for a tougher presence. Johnston has three assists, 69 hits and 89 PIM through 42 appearances -- he doesn't offer enough scoring to help the vast majority of fantasy managers.