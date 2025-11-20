Johnston posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Johnston snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old enforcer has been a regular on the Ducks' fourth line this season, though he could be scratched on occasion once the team is fully healthy at forward. Johnston has five points -- his most in a single season since 2021-22, and he's added seven shots on net, 53 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances.