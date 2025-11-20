Ducks' Ross Johnston: Draws helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.
Johnston snapped an 11-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old enforcer has been a regular on the Ducks' fourth line this season, though he could be scratched on occasion once the team is fully healthy at forward. Johnston has five points -- his most in a single season since 2021-22, and he's added seven shots on net, 53 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 19 appearances.
More News
-
Ducks' Ross Johnston: Best game of career•
-
Ducks' Ross Johnston: Participates in practice Thursday•
-
Ducks' Ross Johnston: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Ducks' Ross Johnston: Still out Friday•
-
Ducks' Ross Johnston: Sidelined again Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Ross Johnston: Unavailable against Carolina•