Johnston played in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Blackhawks, logging one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in 7:35 of ice time.

Johnston was a regular in the lineup over the first month of the campaign while the Ducks were waiting for Alex Killorn and Brock McGinn to come back from injury. Since Nov. 12, Johnston has played in just five of 13 games. The 29-year-old has two assists, 29 hits, 29 PIM and 13 shots on goal through 18 contests in a fourth-line role.