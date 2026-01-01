Johnston registered an assist and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Johnston missed Monday's game versus the Sharks due to an illness but was able to limit the absence to that one contest. The 31-year-old has chipped in four assists over his last seven outings while playing in a fourth-line role. He's had a career year with 11 points, 22 shots on net, 115 hits, 62 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances, but his bottom-six usage is still too risky for many fantasy formats.