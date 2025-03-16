Johnston (upper body) won't play Sunday against the Blues, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Johnston will miss a second straight game after suffering the injury earlier this week. The 31-year-old Johnston has one goal and four points in 43 games this season.
