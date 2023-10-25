Johnston logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Johnston found Brett Leason late in the third period for the game-tying goal. The helper was Johnston's first point as a Duck after he was claimed off waivers from the Islanders before the start of the season. The 29-year-old winger has added some toughness with eight hits and nine PIM through six outings. He's not expected to put up much offense after never recording more than seven points or 32 games played in his seven NHL campaigns with the Isles.