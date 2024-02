Johnston has played in 12 of the Ducks' last 15 games.

While it's encouraging to see Johnston get steadier playing time, he hasn't recorded a point since Oct. 28. The 29-year-old winger has just two assists through 38 appearances this season. He's added 27 shots on net, 80 PIM, 58 hits and a minus-4 rating. Johnston will rotate in and out of the lineup, and his lack of offense makes him a non-factor in fantasy.