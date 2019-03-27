Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Absent again Tuesday

Getzlaf (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

Getzlaf will sit for a second straight game, making life even easier for Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom against what has been the league's least effective offense even with Getzlaf in there. The veteran center will hope to rejoin his teammates on the ice Friday in Calgary.

More News
Our Latest Stories