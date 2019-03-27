Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Absent again Tuesday
Getzlaf (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.
Getzlaf will sit for a second straight game, making life even easier for Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom against what has been the league's least effective offense even with Getzlaf in there. The veteran center will hope to rejoin his teammates on the ice Friday in Calgary.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...