Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Absent from morning skate
Getzlaf (lower body) did not take the ice for Monday's game-day skate, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
While there has been no official announcement from the team regarding Getzlaf's status, it certainly doesn't bode well that he was unable to join his teammate on the ice. At this point, the center should probably be considered a game-time call at best. If he is unable to play against Detroit, Sam Steel figures to get bumped up to the second line with Isac Lundestrom slotting into the lineup.
