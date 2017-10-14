Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Absent from practice Saturday
Getzlaf (lower body) did not skate during Saturday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Anaheim's go-to center didn't play during Friday's 3-1 loss to Colorado, and his status for Sunday's contest against Buffalo doesn't look promising, either. Getzlaf also missed the first two games of the campaign, and with center Ryan Kesler (hip) out long term, too, the Ducks are considerably shorthanded up the middle. It's worth noting that after Sunday, Anaheim doesn't play again until Friday, so it wouldn't be surprising if Getzlaf sits out against the Sabres to take full advantage of the extended break. He projects as a risky option in weekly settings for the upcoming scoring period, too.
