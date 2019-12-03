Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Adds assist Monday
Getzlaf collected an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Getzlaf saw his six-game point streak end Friday versus the Jets, but he wasted little time in laying the foundation for a new one. The center has 21 points in 28 games this season, which has him on pace for his best season since he put up 73 points in 2016-17.
