Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Another multi-point effort

Getzlaf scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

He set up Ondrej Kase for the game-winner late in the second period, then iced things with an empty-netter. Getzlaf has posted multi-point performances in three of his last four games, pushing his production on the season up to nine goals and 28 points in 29 games.

