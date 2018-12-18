Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Another multi-point effort
Getzlaf scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.
He set up Ondrej Kase for the game-winner late in the second period, then iced things with an empty-netter. Getzlaf has posted multi-point performances in three of his last four games, pushing his production on the season up to nine goals and 28 points in 29 games.
