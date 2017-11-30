Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Appears ahead of schedule
Getzlaf (face) has been skating every day, according to Ducks GM Doug Murray, who added that the captain should be on the team's next road trip.
We're pretty sure that Murray isn't counting on Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler (hip) returning for a three-game road trip that begins Friday against the Blue Jackets, but perhaps as soon as Dec. 14 in St. Louis to commence a six-game stretch away from Anaheim. Prior to his injury, Getzlaf collected seven points in six games, which is still greater than the output of seven other Ducks this season.
