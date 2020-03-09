Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Assist and fight in loss

Getzlaf posted an assist, three hits and a fighting major in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Getzlaf dropped the mitts with the Wild's Jordan Greenway in the first period. In the second, Getzlaf added the secondary helper on Danton Heinen's goal. The 34-year-old center has 42 points, 142 shots, 119 hits and 56 PIM through 67 contests this season.