Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Assist and fight in loss
Getzlaf posted an assist, three hits and a fighting major in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.
Getzlaf dropped the mitts with the Wild's Jordan Greenway in the first period. In the second, Getzlaf added the secondary helper on Danton Heinen's goal. The 34-year-old center has 42 points, 142 shots, 119 hits and 56 PIM through 67 contests this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.