Getzlaf recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Getzlaf helped spark the Ducks' comeback victory by setting up Cam Fowler's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Getzlaf has one assist in each of the last three games. The captain is up to 15 points, 55 shots on net, 52 hits and 32 PIM through 34 appearances.