Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Back at practice Wednesday

Getzlaf (lower body) returned to practice Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Getzlaf's status for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Coyotes has yet to be confirmed by the Ducks, but his presence on the ice Wednesday suggests he's probably closer to probable than questionable for that contest. If he's available, Getzlaf will center Nick Ritchie and Corey Perry on Anaheim's top line against Arizona.