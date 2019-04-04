Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Back in action Wednesday
Getzlaf (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Flames.
After four games on the sidelines and with a visit to the doctor in the books, it appears the veteran has been cleared to rejoin the action following some muscle spasms. Getzlaf slotted in on the second line alongside Nick Ritchie and Daniel Sprong during practice Tuesday, so look for him to slot in there versus a Flames squad that will be without much of its usual defensive corps for rest purposes ahead of the playoffs.
