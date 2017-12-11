Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Back in action

Getlaf (face) will be in uniform for Monday's tilt against Carolina.

All signs were pointing to Getlaf's participation in Monday's game, and the confirmation was given by the captain himself. Anaheim sits 29th in the league in scoring with 2.60 goals per game and will be thrilled to have Getzlaf back in the fold, who scored seven points in six games before going down injured earlier this season. Getzlaf is set to skate alongside Corey Perry and Rickard Rakell on the Ducks' top line Monday.