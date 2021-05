Getzlaf (back) will return to the lineup for Saturday's season finale against the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Getzlaf took a maintenance day Friday but will skate in the season finale and look to build on his meager season total of 17 points in 47 games. This will be the final game of Getzlaf' eight-year, $66 million contract with Anaheim, though the captain is expected to remain with the team moving forward.