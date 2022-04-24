Getzlaf recorded a power-play assist, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Getzlaf's expected final road game in his career came against a team he battled often in his 17 NHL seasons. He set up Trevor Zegras on the Ducks' first goal -- it's a fitting passing-of-the-torch type of moment on the eve of Getzlaf's retirement. The 36-year-old center has 36 points (11 on the power play) with 101 shots on net, 86 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 55 outings this season. Getzlaf is set to don the webbed 'D' one more time Sunday in the Ducks' home finale versus the Blues.