Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Bags two apples Thursday
Getzlaf dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.
Getzlaf did all he could to get his team a point, including a beautiful fake-shot pass to Rickard Rakell for the tying goal in the final minute of regulation. He faltered with the extra point on the line, though, as Rangers backup Alexander Georgiev out-waited Getzlaf and took the angle away on his shootout attempt. Still, Anaheim's captain has done all he can to put the team on his back with seven points in his last four games.
