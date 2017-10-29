Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Being evaluated for upper-body injury
Getzlaf left Sunday's game against the Hurricanes with an upper-body injury is continuing to be evaluated.
Getzlaf initially stayed in the game after taking a deflected shot directly to the face in the first minute of Sunday's contest, but then remained in the locker room when the Ducks came out for the start of the second period. If Anaheim's captain is unable to return, Antoine Vermette is likely to see elevated duties at the pivot position.
