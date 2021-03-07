Getzlaf scored a power-play goal on three shots and added a pair of his Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win versus Colorado.

Getzlaf re-directed a Rickard Rakell feed past Colorado goalie Hunter Miska at 1:59 of overtime, completing an Anaheim rally that saw the Ducks score twice in the final seven minutes of regulation to force the extra session. Getzlaf was also a workhorse in the faceoff dot, winning 15 of 26 draws (57.7 percent). After a quiet month of February (one goal, one assist), Getzlaf has started to warm up a little in March with points in three of four games.