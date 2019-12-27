Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Cleared to play Friday

Getzlaf (illness) will be in action against the Golden Knights on Friday.

Getzlaf returns following a two-game stint on the shelf due to illness. The center should retake his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit, which sets him up as a top-end fantasy option. Prior to falling ill, the 34-year-old racked up 25 points in 35 games and is on pace to push for the 55-point mark this year.