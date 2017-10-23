Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Cleared to return

Getzlaf (lower body) will suit up against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Getzlaf returns to the lineup after missing three straight outings. In his two appearances this season, the center averaged 5:53 of ice time with the man advantage -- a role he should be expected to fill once again now that he is healthy, which should improve his chances of snagging his first goal of the year.