Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Cleared to return
Getzlaf (lower body) will suit up against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Getzlaf returns to the lineup after missing three straight outings. In his two appearances this season, the center averaged 5:53 of ice time with the man advantage -- a role he should be expected to fill once again now that he is healthy, which should improve his chances of snagging his first goal of the year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...