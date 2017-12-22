Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Collects four assists in win
Getzlaf recorded four assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 24:48 of ice time (3:33 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.
This was Getzlaf's first multi-point effort since returning from a face injury Dec. 11, and it was also the most minutes he played during the six-game stretch. With the rust clearly shaken off, fantasy owners can return to starting the veteran center confidently in all settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...