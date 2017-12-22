Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Collects four assists in win

Getzlaf recorded four assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating through 24:48 of ice time (3:33 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.

This was Getzlaf's first multi-point effort since returning from a face injury Dec. 11, and it was also the most minutes he played during the six-game stretch. With the rust clearly shaken off, fantasy owners can return to starting the veteran center confidently in all settings.