Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Collects two points in win
Getzlaf scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
The center opened the scoring in the second period, and then set up a Cam Fowler goal in the third. Getzlaf added three blocked shots, two hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The 34-year-old has two goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, which raised his season totals to 19 points in 25 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.