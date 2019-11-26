Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Collects two points in win

Getzlaf scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The center opened the scoring in the second period, and then set up a Cam Fowler goal in the third. Getzlaf added three blocked shots, two hits, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in the contest. The 34-year-old has two goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, which raised his season totals to 19 points in 25 contests.