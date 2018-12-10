Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Contributes with two helpers
Getzlaf finished Sunday's 6-5 shootout win with two assists.
The 33-year-old now has 24 points on the year and leads his team in that category. Getzlaf may not be the dominant force he once was, but the two-time Olympian is still nearly a point-a-game player. He also scored the deciding shootout goal in Sunday's win.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...