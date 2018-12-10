Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Contributes with two helpers

Getzlaf finished Sunday's 6-5 shootout win with two assists.

The 33-year-old now has 24 points on the year and leads his team in that category. Getzlaf may not be the dominant force he once was, but the two-time Olympian is still nearly a point-a-game player. He also scored the deciding shootout goal in Sunday's win.

More News
Our Latest Stories