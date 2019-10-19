Play

Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Credited with helper

Getzlaf earned an assist and dished out three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The original scoring report didn't have Getzlaf listed with the helper on Jakob Silfverberg's goal, but this was corrected after the contest, as reported by Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register. The scoring change gives Getzlaf four points in eight games to start the season.

