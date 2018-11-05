Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment

Getzlaf (upper body) is day-to-day and will not suit up Sunday against Columbus.

The news of Getzlaf's injury broke just prior to the start of Sunday's game, so it's unclear when the Ducks' captain was hurt. Hopefully Anaheim has another update soon, but it doesn't appear that the injury is serious.

More News
Our Latest Stories