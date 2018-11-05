Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Day-to-day with upper-body ailment
Getzlaf (upper body) is day-to-day and will not suit up Sunday against Columbus.
The news of Getzlaf's injury broke just prior to the start of Sunday's game, so it's unclear when the Ducks' captain was hurt. Hopefully Anaheim has another update soon, but it doesn't appear that the injury is serious.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...